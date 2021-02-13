IND vs ENG 2nd Test | '1st hundred by an Indian in 2021': Twitter hails Rohit Sharma's ton at Chepauk

Image Source : BCCI Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma on Saturday became the first Indian to reach the three-figure mark in the ongoing year as he scored his seventh Test hundred against England on Day 1 of the second Test in Chennai. In a knock comprising 14 fours and a six, Rohit reached his 100 in the 42nd over bowled by Moeen Ali.

With his brilliant ton, Rohit also put India in a commanding position on a turning Chepauk wicket. Interestingly, this was Rohit's first century after almost 15 months. He is currently sitting second in the list of most hundreds by a player in home conditions without scoring a ton on away soil.

Rohit got off to a solid start with a boundary through the extra cover before his opening partner Shubman Gill was dismissed on duck in the second over of the innings. Bolstering India's run-flow, Rohit stuck in the middle and reached his half-century before lunch in 49 deliveries. At lunch, Rohit was batting on 80 with vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

After his double century against South Africa back in October 2019, Rohit had failed to score a hefty knock. A hamstring injury and coronavirus hiatus also kept the Hitman away from the game. Since making his red-ball return with the third Test in Australia in Sydney, Rohit made 26, 52, 44, 7, 6, and 12 for a total of 147 at an average of 24.50. He was also criticised for throwing his wicket away and not taking responsibility in the middle.

Rohit, however, silenced his critics with a brawny knock against England. His ton also left the cricketing world in awe as many former players and fans heaped praise on the opener.

