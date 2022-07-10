IND vs ENG 2nd T20I: Rishabh Pant & Rohit Sharma's hilarious conversation on field goes viral - Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Rishabh Pant and Rohit Sharma (file photo)

IND vs ENG: In the second T20I of the 3-match series between India and England at Edgbaston, the Rohit Sharma-led team won by 49 runs and took a lead of 2-0.

Rishabh Pant's elevation as an opener along with skipper Sharma proved to be a good move as the duo hit seven boundaries and three sixes in the first six overs.

During their batting, what grabbed the attention was the hilarious conversation between both of them during the first over. Sharma asked Pant why he was running in a certain way. To that, Pant replied that the bowler was getting in his way. He further added, “Saamne aa gaya tha, Takkar mardu kya?”(He came in front of me, should I push him?) To which Rohit replied, "Maarde aur kya." (Go ahead)

Batting first, India once again showed a start-to-finish aggressive intent while reaching 170/8 with batting all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's heroics after a sudden collapse during the middle phase on a track full of pace and bounce.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's performance in the powerplay overs was complemented by the skillful duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzevndra Chahal as England was bundled up for just 121 runs in 17 overs.

The final T20I will be played on 10th July, Sunday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. India will want to end the series with a whitewash whereas England will play for pride.

Full Squads -

Team India: Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik.

Team England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, David Willey, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson.