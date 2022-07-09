IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Here's everything to know about Edgbaston - Pitch report, records, toss significance

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Edgbaston | File Photo

India and England are all set to battle it out in the 2nd T20I as the men in blue will look to seal off the series with a game to go in Edgbaston. England, on the other hand, will look to get back to winning ways on the ground where they recently scripted history by chasing 378 on the fifth day of the final Test match.

Will Toss Matter?

Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the 2nd T20I.

If the record here is to be looked at, the toss will hold a considerable amount of importance in the 2nd T20I. In 5 T20Is played on this ground, the match has been won by the teams batting first all five times.

So, it wouldn't really be a question of what the toss-winning captain will opt for.

Pitch Report

As far as the pitch is concerned, it starts pretty well for the batters but tends to slow down as the game progresses. The spinners might get a bit of hold in the second innings, but otherwise, the pitch is expected to be an absolute belter.

Records

A total of five T20 internationals have been played on this ground. Teams batting first have won all five of them. The average 1st innings score here is 169, while in the 2nd innings, the score drops down to 151.

England have the highest total of 221/5 on this ground vs Australia.