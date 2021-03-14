IND vs ENG, 2nd T20I | Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks first international wicket after 459 days

Image Source : GETTY Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates dismissal of Jos Buttler

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday picked his first international wicket after a long gap of 459 days, during the second T20I match against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Bhuvneshwar dismissed England opener, Jos Buttler, in the third ball of the innings, sending him back for a golden duck. The last time Buttler was dismissed for a golden duck in T20I cricket was in 2013 against Australia at home.

For Bhuvneshwar, who has made a return to the Indian side after a long injury layoff, picked his first international wicket since December 11, 2019, when he had picked two wickets in a T20I game against West Indies in Mumbai.

This was, however, his second appearance since the return, having appeared in the T20I series opener against England at the same venue, but had gone wicketless in his two-over spell, conceding 15 runs.

India on Sunday won the toss and opted to field first. The hosts will be aiming to level the series having lost the opener by 8 wickets.