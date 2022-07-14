IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal bamboozles English top order, claims 4 scalps

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCI) Yuzi Chahal claims six wickets

The greatest weapon in the armory of Indian bowling is their wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal aka Yuzi Chahal. The Rajasthan Royals veteran who won the purple cup in IPL 2022 has a habit of striking when things going get tough for his team. India is taking on England in the second One Day International which is being played at Lord's. India is 1-0 up in the series and they will like to get another victory in their kitty to clinch the series after eight long years. The men in blue were fantastic in the first game as they inflicted a 10-wicket loss upon the hosts.

The second ODI match is being played at Lord's and Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited England to bat first just as he did in the Oval ODI. Learning their lessons from the first ODI, England started very cautiously against the likes of Shami and Bumrah. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow were extremely watchful of the ball and made sure that they don't poke at the good deliveries. Hardik scalped the first English wicket in the form of Jonny Bairstow and then came Chahal who spun his web and suffocated the English batsmen. He forced them to take risks against them and in the process they kept on perishing.

Chahal dismissed the dangerous Jonny Bairstow who is in the pink of his batting health and hit two centuries against India in the one-off Test match. The leg-spinner just did not stop there, he was courageous to give a lot of air to the ball and the English batsmen kept on falling for it. He later went on to English talisman Joe Root and followed this wicket up by dismissing Stokes and Moeen Ali. Chahal's exploits never let the dangerous English batsmen explode and they were bundled out for 246 odd runs.

Teams:

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna