IND vs ENG, 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli's struggle with form and luck continues

London|The curious case of Virat Kohli continues as he is struggling against his luck for a long time now. It is safe to say that luck is not on Virat Kohli's side as nobody is still being to able pinpoint anything wrong with his form. The former Indian captain is trying his best to regain his old form back but something or else has been going wrong with him. Kohli had a disastrous outing against England in 2014 and the ghosts of that tour still seem to haunt him.

Virat Kohli missed the first ODI due to a groin strain that he had sustained during the third T20I against England and as a result, he missed the first ODI match. Reports surfaced that Virat Kohli was all set to miss the second ODI too, but somehow he recovered and took the field at Lord's. Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first and India was splendid with the ball. They bundled England out for 246 runs but things changed pretty fast as India came out to bat. Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the first over itself and then came Virat Kohli to bat. The former Indian captain, like always looked extremely promising with the bat when he started. Kohli scored 16 runs off 25 deliveries and struck 3 boundaries in the process.

Before Kohli could score any further, he chased a bowl from David Willey which was outside off stump, and nicked it in the process and that ended in Buttler's gloves. As of now, people have started questioning Kohli's place in the team. Former India players such as Kapil Dev, Kiran More, and Venkatesh Prasad have been extremely vocal about Virat's place in the team and have advised him to go back to domestic cricket. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has come out in Virat's defense and has said that he is unbothered about Kohli's lack of form and he and the entire management is sure that he will come good in the future.

As of now, Kohli has been rested for the West Indies tour and it will be interesting to see if he is selected for the Asia cup.

Teams:

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna