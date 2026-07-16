IND vs ENG 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Score: India post 233 runs in the first innings

Cardiff:

India and England are taking on each other in the second ODI of the ongoing three-game series. The two sides meet at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, and both teams will look to put in their best performance. It is worth noting that the Indian team managed to register a win in the first ODI and broke their losing streak as well. Interestingly, the Indian team lost two matches to Ireland and followed it up with four losses against England. However, the side returned to winning ways in the ODI format. Limiting England to a score of 258 runs in the first innings, India chased down the target thanks to knocks by Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar and Axar Patel.

With the lead in the series, England will hope to put in a good show and level the score; Team India will look to go for another win and clinch the series as well. Given the kind of form Team India has been in ODI cricket, the side could put in a good show and defeat England as they take the side on in Cardiff.

Speaking of the clash, the game began on a positive note for England as the side won the toss and opted to field first at Sophia Gardens. With the pitch being one that is quite balanced for both the pacers and the spinners, the early stages of the game could pose problems for the Men in Blue. With both Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma getting out cheaply, the Indian team banked on the performance of veteran batter Virat Kohli take them through in the first innings.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood