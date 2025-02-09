Sunday, February 09, 2025
     
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for India vs England match in Cuttack

India will take on England in the second ODI of the three-match series in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9 with an aim to seal the series. India have a big selection call to make if Virat Kohli is fit and back in the side while England will hope to stay alive in the series and take it to the decider.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published : Feb 09, 2025 10:18 IST, Updated : Feb 09, 2025 11:26 IST
India will aim to seal the three-match ODI series against
Image Source : GETTY India will aim to seal the three-match ODI series against England in the second encounter in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9

India will be up against England in the second ODI of the three-match series as they look to seal the assignment on Sunday, February 9 in Cuttack. It was a good all-round game for the Men in Blue in Nagpur in the series opener with a couple of half-centurions in Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel and Shubman Gill dropping anchor scoring a spirited 87, which since the target wasn't that big. India would have hoped for a much cleaner win as they lost a few wickets at the end but nevertheless, a win is a win.

India, however, have a big selection call to make. Does Virat Kohli come in at the expense of Shreyas Iyer or Yashasvi Jaiswal because of the need for a left-hander at the top? Iyer smashed a 36-ball 59 while reiterating how important and consistent he is in the format. It was actually a surprise that Iyer's place was in question in the first place despite scoring 530 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup but with the change in the coaching staff, the team is hell-bent on having a left-right combination at the top.

For England, they will need their batters to get in and stay a bit longer to make an impact. Them going from 75/0 to 77/3 in no time probably was the game-changer in Nagpur and Jos Buttler and Co will hope that it's not the case in the second ODI as the visitors look to stay alive in the series.

My Dream11 team for IND vs ENG 2nd ODI

Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Virat Kohli (vc), Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Mohammed Shami, Jofra Archer (c), Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh/Mohammed Shami

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vc), Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer

