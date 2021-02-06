IND vs ENG 1st Test | Watch: Ben Stokes in disbelief after Rohit Sharma drops sitter on Day 2

Image Source : TWITTER | GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes and Rohit Sharma

England all-rounder Ben Stokes seemed to be in disbelief after star India opener Rohit Sharma dropped a sitter on Day 2 of the first Test in Chennai. Rohit summed up India's poor show on the field by dropping a straightforward catch of Dominic Bess at short mid-wicket.

Bess, batting on 19, hit Washington Sundar's delivery straight to Rohit in the 175th over. However, the ball popped out of Rohit's hands as India's affair with dropped catches continued.

As the camera panned, an amused Stokes was seen reacting to Rohit's fielding blunder.

Meanwhile, England finished the second day 555/8 on the back of Joe Root's batting masterclass. The skipper scored his fifth double century -- the first by a batsman playing his 100th Test -- to put his side on top in the series opener. Root and Stokes stitched a century stand for the fourth wicket, leaving the Indian bowling unit gasping for breath.

The hosts finally came back in the last session where they managed to pick four wickets. Veteran Ishant Sharma two wickets -- Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer -- off two balls in the final minutes of the day. Buttler (30) and Archer followed on successive balls but that was the only success for India as Dom Bess and Jack Leach stuck in the middle with the scorecard crossing the 500-run mark.