IND vs ENG 1st Test | Stuart Broad mocks ICC over Virat Kohli's 'Spirit of Cricket' gesture towards Joe Root

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES | TWITTER/BCCI Stuart Broad mocks ICC over their post on Virat Kohli-Joe Root moment

India skipper Virat Kohli was lauded his gesture towards England captain Joe Root in the last few minutes of Day 1 of the first Test at the MA Chidambaram stadium. Kohli, taking charge of the side after his six-week paternity leave, rushed towards his England counterpart Joe Root in the last few minutes of the first day.

After hitting a six off Ravi Ashwin's delivery in the 87th over, Root was on the ground with pain. Before the physio's arrival, Kohli helped the England skipper by stretching The England skipper's right leg.

"#SpiritOfCricket at its very best," wrote BCCI while sharing the video of the incident as Kohli garnered praise from all corners.

The ICC also showered praise on Kohli's sportsmanship by saying, "heart-warming Spirit of Cricket gesture". However, Broad, who currently is warming the bench, responded with, “I ran a drink out too”.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ICC Stuart Broad's comment

Root, on the second day, became the first cricketer to score a double century in his 100th Test. He had also thanked Kohli for his gesture after the first day's play.

"Yeah, I am ready for more tomorrow...hopefully get back, a bit frustrating, very kind of Virat (Kohli) to help me out (with cramps), good sportsmanship from him...It's just like a long day and then after a few overs I get some fluids and cooled down," Root had said.

Resuming Day 2 at 263/3, Root and all-rounder Ben Stokes piled misery on the Indian bowling unit to put the touring side in a commanding position in Chennai. While Root scored 218, Stokes gathered 82 as England breached the 500-run mark in the first innings