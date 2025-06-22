IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant equals unique feat with exceptional century against England in Leeds Star India wicket keeper batter Rishabh Pant was exceptional on day 2 of the ongoing first Test between England and India, the star batter went on to achieve a massive feat after he completed his century in the first innings.

Leeds (England):

The Indian team looked brilliant on day 2 of the ongoing first Test against England. Both sides locked horns in the first Test of the series at Headingley in Leeds from June 20, and coming in to bat first, India was propelled to a score of 471 runs in the first innings, thanks to brilliant knocks by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Rishabh Pant.

All three batters completed their century, with Jaiswal scoring 101, Gill amassing 147, and Pant adding 134 runs on the board. With all three batters putting in a good showing, it was Rishabh Pant who went on to break a plethora of records for his side.

It is worth noting that the first-innings century was Rishabh Pant’s third Test ton in England. No other visiting wicketkeeper batter has more centuries than Pant in the longest format. Only England’s Les Ames in the West Indies and Zimbabwe's Andy Flower in India are the two visiting wicketkeepers to have three centuries in a country apart from Pant.

England plot comeback through Ollie Pope

Speaking of the ongoing game, through the brilliance of Jaiswal, Gill, and Pant, team India managed to post a total of 471 runs in the first innings of the game. As for England, Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes were the stars with the ball, taking four wickets each in the first innings. Brydon Carse and Shoaib Bashir took one wicket each as well.

Coming out to bat, England were instantly put under pressure after opener Zak Crawley departed on a score of four runs in six deliveries. Furthermore, Ben Duckett departed after adding 62 runs on the board as well. Where England looked to pin all their hopes onto Joe Root, Jasprit Bumrah came through with his third of the day, dismissing Root on a score of 28 runs. By the end of day 2, England found themselves on a score of 209/3 through Ollie Pope who scored 100* runs in 131 deliveries.