IND vs ENG 1st Test playing XIs: England win toss, opt to bowl first; Sai Sudharsan makes his debut for India

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field first at Headingley, Leeds on Friday, June 20. Stokes suggested that Headingley is always a good cricket wicket and was hoping to use the early assistance for the bowlers, with the pitch expected to get better later on to bat. Indian skipper Shubman Gill also wanted to bowl first, using the conditions with the ball, but didn't mind batting, given that the sun was out and the conditions were dry in Leeds.
Playing XIs
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj