IND vs ENG 1st T20I | You will see me bowling in this series, confirms Hardik Pandya

Ahead of the start of the series opener, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya said that he will be bowling in the five T20Is against England in Ahmedabad. Since his back surgery in 2019, Hardik has featured primarily as a batsman in limited-overs cricket.

Hardik was last seen in action in the white-ball leg of the Australia tour where he scored 268 runs at 89.33 and even bagged the Player of the Series award in the T20I series.

"It's been almost one and half months since I have been preparing in this format - it's going to be important with the World T20 coming up. You will see me bowling in this series.

"The kind of depth we have now, we can express ourselves pretty well, I have always played situations in my life - will do whatever the team requires, but think I can play freely. It's going to be a cracker of a series with the kind of depth they have. But T20 is such a format where things can change any time in the match," said Hardik after the toss.

At the toss, skipper Virat Kohli revealed that opener Rohit Sharma has been rested for the first 'couple of games'.

"It's a good way to prepare for the World Cup. The next few months will be important from a team environment. Rohit is resting for the first couple of games," said the skipper as England won the toss and elected to field at the Narendra Modi Stadium.