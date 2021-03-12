IND vs ENG 1st T20I | Watch: Tempers fly as Washington, Bairstow get into heated on-field exchange

Saturday, March 13, 2021
     
Umpire Nitin Menon had to intervene to cool off the situation in the first T20I between India and England.

New Delhi Updated on: March 12, 2021 23:09 IST
Washington Sundar and Jonny Bairstow

Tempers flew as Washington Sundar and Jonny Bairstow got involved in a heated exchange in the T20I series opener between India and England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. On the last delivery of the 14th over in second innings, Dawid Malan chipped it towards the non-striker's end, giving Sundar -- the bowler -- an opportunity to grab the catch. 

The ball, however, hit Bairstow on the helmet as he was turning to get back in the crease. In the heat of the moment, Sundar had a go at Bairstow as the two exchanged a few words on the field. Umpire Nitin Menon had to intervene to cool off the situation.

Talking about the match, England crushed India by eight wickets to register a comprehensive win and go 1-0 up in the T20I series. After restricting India to 124 for seven in their 20 overs, a solid batting performance, led by Jason Roy's 49 off 32, sealed the victory for the visitors. 

Wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler scored 28 off 24 deliveries while Bairstow and Dawid Malan remained unbeaten on 26 and 24 respectively. 

After winning the toss and putting the hosts to bat first, India were restricted to 124/7 by a disciplined England bowling unit. Pacer Jofra Archer picked three, picking the Man of the Match award while Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan and Ben Stokes returned with one wicket each. Shreyas Iyer's 67 -- his highest score in T20Is -- was the only positive for India in the batting aspect. 

