IND vs ENG, 1st T20I | Virat Kohli registers third duck in 2021, leaves Sourav Ganguly behind in unwanted list

Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

The worst batting phase since the horrifying 2014 England tour continues for the Indian skipper as Virat Kohli registered his third duck in the ongoing year, falling to leg-spinner Adil Rashid in the T20I series opener against Eoin Morgan's men on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Looking to break free, Kohli made room to go over mid-off against Rashid, but failed to clear the infield as Chris Jordan collected the ball comfortably to leave the Indian skipper befuddled. This was the sixth time in two years that he fell to a leg-spinner which also happens to be his third T20I duck.

He registered his first against Australia in Guwahati in 2017 and a second in Dublin against Ireland in 2018. This was also his third duck in 2021 - the first in the second Test against England in Chennai and the other in the final Test in Ahmedabad of the same series. With the duck, Kohli also surpassed Sourav Ganguly to register the most international ducks as an Indian skipper. He stands atop with 14 ducks across formats which the joint fifth-most alongside Hansie Cronje.

Talking about the game, India, with Kohli's dismissal, has gone two down, having lost KL Rahul for just 1.

England won the toss and had opted to bowl first in the opener.