IND Vs ENG, 1ST T20I: Indian team management leaves Sanju Samson out, Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sanju Samson left out Indian playing eleven

Southampton| As the experimentation for the fabled T20 World Cup continues. India's caravan now moves to England for three matches T20I series. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma who was down and out with COVID-19 has now returned and in his opinion, he is all fit and raring to go. As of now, two teams are stationed in England, and the players who played the fifth and final Test match against England are yet to join the T20I squad.

The likes of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Mohammad Shami are still at Edgbaston and will join the Indian team after the conclusion of the first T20I. With less than 4 months to go for the T20I World Cup, the Indian team will now look to finalize their core group of players.

India will play 16 T20I games before they start their campaign in the T20I World Cup. India will participate in 3 T20Is against England in their ongoing tour, 5 against the West Indies, 5 in the Asia Cup, and 3 against Australia. The men in blue will now try to get their planning and team combinations in place and will try to perform better at the multi-nation tournament as compared to their 2021 campaign.

IPL star and Punjab Kings veteran Arshdeep Singh has been anded over his debut cap and it seems like he is in the reckoning for India's World T20I squad. What caught the eyeballs of many Indian fans is the fact that Sanju Samson was yet again omitted from the Indian setup and as of now it seems that his road to the world T20I has ended as he is not a part of the Indian squad for the next two T20Is.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Teams:

England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh