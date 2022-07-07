Thursday, July 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England 1st T20I on TV, online

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England 1st T20I on TV, online

India's tour to England live streaming details: When and Where to Watch the 1st T20I between IND vs ENG in India. Know date, time, venue, channels and other details.

Aachal Maniyar Written By: Aachal Maniyar New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2022 14:38 IST
IND vs ENG
Image Source : BCCI Team India

IND vs ENG 1st T20I Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch India vs England 1st T20I on TV, online 

Here are all the details the fifth match, day 4 of IND vs ENG Test series:

  • When is the 1st T20I match of ENG vs IND?

The 1st T20I between India and England  is on 7th July.

  • At what time will the 1st T20I match of ENG vs IND of ENG vs IND start in India?

The match will start at 10:30 PM in India. 

  • Where will be the 1st T20I match of ENG vs IND telecasted on TV in India?

The match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

  • Where will be the 1st T20I match of ENG vs IND streamed online?

Sony Liv App and sonyliv.com website.

  • What is the venue of the 1st T20I match of ENG vs IND?

The match will be played at The Rose Bowl, Southampton.

  • What are the squads of both teams?

Team India: Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Avesh Khan, Venkatesh Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravi Bishnoi.

Team England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Philip Salt.

Top News

Latest News