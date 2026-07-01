IND vs ENG 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer hits half-century, Tilak Varma flops again

New Delhi:

India face England in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, as the Men in Blue look to bounce back from their 0-2 defeat to Ireland. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed out on making his debut yet again as India opted to bat first for the opener.

Shreyas Iyer had hinted Sooryavanshi might have to wait for his chance a bit more when he sat with the media for the press conference. "Look, all the players in the team have performed well; it's not that only one individual has performed well," Iyer said on the eve of the game. "But we have to build that opportunity and security, so that each individual has confidence going forward into the tournaments. The players who have won the last World Cup definitely have an idea of how to play T20, and continuously they have been the main pillars of that format, so it's very important to back them. He kept his cards close to his chest on Sooryavanshi. "You never know what is going to happen. Our hands are also tied at the moment in terms of what we are going to do. This is very private," he added.

And as it turned out, Sooryavanshi missed out as India made two changes to the team that lost to Ireland in the second T20I. Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi are back, while Prince Yadav and Suryansh Shedge miss out.

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy

Match Scorecard