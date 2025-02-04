IND vs ENG 1st ODI pitch report: How surface at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium is likely to play?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian cricket team players.

India and England cross paths again, this time in a three-match ODI series after the conclusion of the T20Is. With the Champions Trophy approaching, this series becomes much more important for both teams to finalise their preparations for the global ICC tournament.

The first ODI is set to take place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on February 6, followed by the next two games on February 9 and 12 in Cuttack and Ahmedabad, respectively.

India have added Varun Chakravarthy to their ODI squad for the England series after his recent exploits in the T20I series where he was the Player of the Series. England are set to miss the services of wicketkeeper Jamie Smith due to calf injury. Both teams will look to give it their all in the ODIs with Nagpur being the first stop. Ahead of the action, here is all you need to know about the pitch of the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium pitch report

There have been nine ODIs played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium with the last one being in March 2019 between India and Australia. Teams have enjoyed more success batting second with six wins for the chasing sides as compared to three for batting first teams.

There is assistance for the spinners on the pitch but it does offer runs for the batters too. The highest total chased at the venue is 351, which India did against the Aussies in 2013.

Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium - The Numbers Game

Matches Played - 9

Matches Won Batting First - 3 (33.33%)

Matches Won Batting Second - 6 (66.67%)

Highest Team Innings - 354/7 (India) 28/10/2009 v Australia

Lowest Team Innings - 123 (Canada) 28/02/2011 v Zimbabwe

Highest Run Chase Achieved - 351/4 (India) 30/10/2013 v Australia

Average Runs per Wicket - 37.18

Average Runs per Over - 5.73

Average Score Batting First - 288

England's squad for India ODIs and Champions Trophy:

Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood

India's squad for England ODIs:

Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana (first two ODIs), Jasprit Bumrah (third ODI), Varun Chakravarthy