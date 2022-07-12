IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Fans miss Virat Kohli in playing XI, post heartfelt messages

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Virat Kohli

India is geared up for the 1st ODI series after winning the three-match T20I series. While Rohit Sharma-led Team India will aim to register a victory in the ODI series, Jos Buttler-led England will aim to carry momentum from the last win and emerge victorious on home soil.

Star player Virat Kohli has lately been off-coloured. He has not managed to perform up to the mark. In the recently concluded Twenty20 series Virat struggled with the bat. He made just 1 run in the 2nd T20I and 11 runs in the 3rd T20I. His performance has resulted in a rise of debate on his inclusion in playing XI.

Speculations had already started one day before the match on the former India skipper's absence from the match due to injury concerns. "Virat has a groin strain during the last game. It can't be confirmed whether it happened during fielding or while batting," a BCCI official had said. He did not even travel from Nottingham to London in the Indian team bus according to reports.

When it got confirmed during the toss that Virat won't play the game, fans got emotional and penned messages and posted pictures in appreciation of their beloved player.

"We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it's overcast as well. I guess the sun will be out in some time. We want to have a score in front of us. Shami, Bumrah - those guys can swing the ball. It's important to take wickets up front and put brakes on the scoring. We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today is no different. We have five batters and two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3," said skipper Rohit after the toss.

Squads

Team India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna

Team England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley