IND vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for India vs England match in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : AP India will aim to begin the three-match ODI series with a win against England in Nagpur

India will be up against England in a three-match ODI series starting Thursday, February 6. The hosts had a great run in the T20Is and won rather comfortably ending the series with a 150-run victory in Mumbai. However, with the ODIs, the personnel change is quite significant for the Men in Blue compared to England as skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have all returned with the T20I series star Varun Chakravarthy being added to the side.

India should start as favourites even though they haven't played an ODI for six months as England too haven't been great in the ODIs. They lost to the West Indies and even at home against Australia in the ODI assignments since September, hence, the 2019 champions will also be looking to find some groove and hopefully zero in on their combination before the ICC Champions Trophy. Since the series is so close to the multi-team event, its significance in isolation is a bit difficult to comprehend.

India also lost their last ODI assignment against Sri Lanka in July and will hope to get back in the flow of 50-over cricket in Nagpur in the series opener. Kuldeep Yadav is returning after injury, if he is fit, India might play him straight into the XI which might mean that only one of Ravindra Jadeja or Axar Patel could play. England have already named their side with Joe Root playing for the first time in ODIs since 2023.

My Dream11 team for IND vs ENG 1st ODI

Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (c), Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Liam Livingstone, Varun Chakravarthy, Brydon Carse, Arshdeep Singh (vc), Adil Rashid

Playing XIs

India (probable): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

England: Ben Duckett, Phil Salt (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook (vc), Jos Buttler(c), Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer