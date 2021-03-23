IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Debutants Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna receive maiden caps

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI Krunal Panday (centre) receives maiden ODI cap from brother Hardik Pandya in Pune on Tuesday.

With India taking on England in first ODI in Pune on Tuesday, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna were handed maiden cap for the match.

While Brother Hardik Pandya handed maiden ODI cap to Krunal, KL Rahul did the honours for his Karnataka teammate Prasidh.

Cricbuzz reported: "Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna have been handed their caps. Looked like Hardik gave the cap to Krunal. Krunal seemed to be emotional and pointed to gap to the sky, probably remembering his late father. Meanwhile KL Rahul seemed to be happy for his Karnataka team-mate Prasidh."

BCCI also captured the special moment and shared the video on its official Twitter handle right after England won the toss and opted to field first.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal has already made his international debut back in 2018 and has represented India in 18 T20Is so far, this will be his first outing in the 50-over format. Kolkata Knight Riders and Karnataka genuine pacer Prasidh, on the other hand, will be playing his first international match after the 25-year-old speedster impressed in this year's domestic competitions.

More to follow...