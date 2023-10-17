IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: Head-to-head record in ODIs, Bangladesh lead in recent encounters

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IND vs BAN at Asia Cup in September 2023

Indian cricket team will next face Bangladesh in the 17th match of the ICC World Cup 2023 at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, October 19. India have recorded three impressive wins in their opening three matches in the tournament and also lead in the points table.

Bangladesh started the tournament with a dominant win against Afghanistan but lost their two recent games against England and New Zealand. Team captain Shakib Al Hasan is suffering a minor quad injury but is likely to recover before the crucial game against India. Rohit Sharma-led side has no injury concerns going into this game and is likely to field the same playing eleven that beat Pakistan by seven wickets.

India vs Bangladesh Head-to-head record in ODIs and ODI World Cup:

Indian team comfortably leads the head-to-head record against Bangladesh in 50-over cricket. Rohit Sharma-led side has won 31 matches from 40 ODI encounters against Shakib Al Hasan-led side while the latter has recorded eight wins, one match producing no result in 2014.

However, Bangladesh take some confidence in their recent encounters against India in ODIs. Bangladesh beat India in the Asia Cup 2023 group-stage game last month, the only ODI match played between two teams this year. Bangladesh also stunned the Indian team during the most recent bilateral ODI series in December 2022. Bangladesh have won three of their last five ODI encounters against India and will be hopeful for another win in the upcoming game.

Matches Played India Won Bangladesh Won No Result 40 31 8 1

India also lead the head-to-head record against Bangladesh in ODI World Cup history. Bangladesh famously defeated India in the first World Cup encounter in 2007 but the Men in Blue won the following three fixtures to dominate World Cup matches against their neighbours. India last played against Bangladesh in the World Cup during the 2019 edition when Rohit Sharma's hundred secured his team a narrow 28-run win while defending 314 runs in Birmingham.

Matches Played India Won Bangladesh Won No Result 4 3 1 0

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

Bangladesh World Cup squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

