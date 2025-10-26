India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 Match No 28 Live Updates: India will be up against Bangladesh in their seventh and final group stage on Sunday, October 26 in Navi Mumbai. India have already played at the DY Patil Sports Academy and have an idea of how the venue might and will play, however, the rain might be a big factor on Sunday, with the forecast not being the greatest for the rest of the day. India got back to the winning ways against the White Ferns in the previous game and with the semi-final being already confirmed, the Women in Blue will be keen to have a perfect game before the big game to arrive into the knockouts with confidence and momentum. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs BAN match-
Live IND-W vs BAN-W, World Cup 2025 Live Score: Toss delayed due to rain in Navi Mumbai
India vs Bangladesh Live: The weather doesn't look the most promising in Navi Mumbai and it could be a start-stop day as India look to finish the league stage on a high against Bangladesh to go to the semi-finals with some confidence. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have won just one game.
Live updates :IND vs BAN, Women's World Cup 2025 Live Score and Updates
2:53 PM (IST)Oct 26, 2025
This is only the second World Cup encounter between the two sides
India won the only previous encounter in the Women's World Cup between the two sides by 110 runs in Hamilton in 2022. Even though the last ODI encounter between the two sides was a tie and Bangladesh have had good phases in a few games this tournament, India will start as overwhelming favourites for the match.
2:50 PM (IST)Oct 26, 2025
Welcome to our live coverage of the India vs Bangladesh match from Navi Mumbai
India are taking on Bangladesh in the final league stage match of the Women's World Cup in Navi Mumbai as the Women in Blue look to close out the first round of the tournament on a high and try to be as ready as they can for the big game against unbeaten Australia in the semi-finals. The rain looms large in Navi Mumbai and it might be a stop-start day but welcome to our live coverage and stay tuned as we will keep you updated.
