India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2025 Match No 28 Live Updates: India will be up against Bangladesh in their seventh and final group stage on Sunday, October 26 in Navi Mumbai. India have already played at the DY Patil Sports Academy and have an idea of how the venue might and will play, however, the rain might be a big factor on Sunday, with the forecast not being the greatest for the rest of the day. India got back to the winning ways against the White Ferns in the previous game and with the semi-final being already confirmed, the Women in Blue will be keen to have a perfect game before the big game to arrive into the knockouts with confidence and momentum. Follow all the live updates of the IND vs BAN match-