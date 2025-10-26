IND vs BAN weather report: Will rain affect India's final Women's World Cup league match in Navi Mumbai? Colombo leg is done for the Women's World Cup, but it seems like the Sri Lankan capital has activated its proxy in Navi Mumbai with some gloomy weather around. India take on Bangladesh in their final league stage clash of the tournament, with an aim to finish on a high and go into the semis.

As per Accuweather, there are afternoon and evening showers predicted in Navi Mumbai and apart from a couple of hours, the radar shows rain throughout the day in the city on Sunday. The probability of precipitation varies from 70-78 per cent until 6 PM, before it reduces to under 50 per cent for a couple of hours, before rising back again to the 70s from 8 PM onwards. Hence, another stop-start day is likely on the cards and a washout is quite possible as well.

It won't sit well with the fans and the stakeholders, but such has been the weather along the coast, either in India or Sri Lanka. Navi Mumbai is set to host a couple of marquee games - one of the two semi-finals as well as the final - in the ongoing World Cup and hopefully, the weather clears up for the next week, given the high stakes of the knockouts.