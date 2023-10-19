IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma surpass Brian Lara, AB de Villiers in major World Cup record

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli vs Australia on Sep 27, 2023

Indian cricket team dominates Bangladesh in their fourth World Cup 2023 match at Pune's MCA Stadium on Thursday, October 19. Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah shone to restrict Bangladesh to 256 runs while bowling first and then impressive fifties from Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill put India on a path to a big win.

Rohit gave India a sensational start by smashing 48 runs off 40 balls and surpassed Biran Lara and AB de Villiers in the record for most runs in the ODI World Cup history. Rohit has scored 1243 runs in just 21 innings and also leads the scoring chart in the 2023 edition. He missed out on recording his fifth fifty in the World Cup but his knock put India in control of the game.

Virat Kohli joined Gill in the middle and recorded his 11th 50-plus knock in the ODI World Cup. Kohli also surpassed de Villiers and Lara in the list for the most runs in the ODI World Cup and overtook Rohit to claim the third place. The former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart for the most runs in the ODI World Cup with 2278 runs in 44 innings while Australia's Ricky Ponting scored 1532 runs in 35 innings. India now have three cricketers in the top five players with the most runs in the ODI World Cup.

Most Runs in ODI World Cup:

Sachin Tendulkar - 2278 runs in 44 innings Ricky Ponting - 1743 runs in 42 innings Kumar Sangakkara - 1532 runs in 35 innings Virat Kohli - 1244* runs in 30 innings Rohit Sharma - 1243 runs in 21 innings Brian Lara - 1225 runs in 33 innings AB de Villiers - 1207 runs in 22 innings

India lost Shubman Gill on 53 runs and Shreyas Iyer on 19 runs but remain ahead in the chase at Pune's MCA Stadium with Virat Kohli batting on 60* runs off 62 balls after 32 overs.

