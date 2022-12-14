IND vs BAN: Unadkat stuck in India, to miss first Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Unadkat in action

India is set to lock horns with Bangladesh on Wednesday in the first Test match, Pacer Jaydev Unadkat will not be available for the first Test against Bangladesh starting as he is yet to arrive here due to visa issues.

The visa papers of the 31-year-old Unadkat is not yet ready, according to BCCI sources.

"Unadkat will not reach here in time before the start of first Test," the source said. Even if his visa issues are sorted, he will arrive only after the Test starts.

India are currently fourth in the WTC table behind Australia, South Africa, and Sri Lanka. The only way of qualifying for the final in June is to straightaway win both the Tests against Bangladesh and then all four at home against Pat Cummins' Australia to eliminate any ifs and buts.

Teams -

India: KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Saurabh Kumar, Kona Bharat, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das (wk), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mominul Haque, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanta, Rejaul Rahaman Raja, Zakir Hasan (wk), Nurul Hasan (wk), Yasir Ali

