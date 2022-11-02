Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
  IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Massive updates on security arrangements ahead of crucial clash | WATCH

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Massive updates on security arrangements ahead of crucial clash | WATCH

The India vs Bangladesh game which is being played at the Adelaide Oval will witness over 50,000 fans in the stadium. With the race for semi-finals intensifying, both India and Bangladesh will look to outplay each other

Reported By : Samip Rajguru Written By : Jishu Bhattacharya | New Delhi
Updated on: November 02, 2022 14:02 IST

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: It is almost time for India to face Bangladesh in the much-awaited Super 12 match. The men in blue are coming off a defeat against Temba Bavuma's South Africa and they will now want to solidify their chances for the semi-final which is to be played at the fabled Adelaide Oval. The Indian team has only two matches left and they are on 4 points as of now with 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 matches. The points table has spiced up for both the groups and India will want to defeat Bangladesh and better their chances.

Ahead of this marquee clash, the Adelaide Oval has geared up itself to host India and Bangladesh for what happens to be a virtual must-win match. Thankfully, to the fan's respite, the weather has cleared up and we are in for a full game. The security arrangements at the Adelaide Oval have been put in place and no short measures are being taken as far as the security of the players are considered. The main roads which are in the close circuits have been barricaded as it is done in India. Electronic barriers have been installed which will keep unwanted interruptions away. Hydraulic barriers have also been installed. Almost 50,000 fans are expected to visit the stadium for India vs Bangladesh match and the stadium authorities are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the smooth operation of the match.

ALSO READ | Pakistan face injury setback, marquee player ruled out of South Africa match

On paper, India certainly are a more competitive and fierce side when compared with Bangladesh and they will fancy their chances against them. On the other hand, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has said that his team doesn't want to win the World Cup but India does. Both Bangladesh and India are tied on the same points and they certainly will look to edge ahead of each other when they collide. 

Teams:

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

ALSO READ | Is Shakib Al Hasan playing mind games? Bangladesh skipper gives shocking statement

India XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

