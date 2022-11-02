IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: Arshdeep Singh rattles Bangladesh's hopes of victory, sets Twitter ablaze

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arshdeep Singh's stupendous rise continues

IND vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2022: India have edged past Bangladesh. In a thriller that unfolded at the Adelaide Oval, the men in blue edged past Bangladesh by a margin of 5 runs. In the race to qualify for the semi-finals, India held their nerves and executed their plans when it mattered the most. Riding high on Virat Kohli's 64* off 44 deliveries, the Indian cricket team posted a total of 184/6 at the end of 20 odd overs. When Liton Das got going, the hopes of India took a hit but that is when the 'Rain Gods' showed up.

It was Arshdeep Singh who decided to take matters into his hands. After the rain intervened, Bangladesh required 151 runs in 16 overs. They were already 66/0 after the end of 7 overs, but once the game resumed, things went haywire for Bangladesh suddenly. Arshdeep Singh has been one of India's most consistent bowlers and he delivered yet again when the men in blue looked completely down and out. The Punjab Kings speedster took 2 wickets in 4 overs and conceded just 38 odd runs. Singh dismissed Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Afif Hossain at a crucial juncture of the team. With Nurul Hasan still batting, Bangladesh was still in the hunt and that is when Arshdeep delivered.

Nurul managed to hit a six and a four in the last over, but Arshdeep nailed his yorkers perfectly and kept India in the hand. This victory has kept India alive in the contest and now they will have to defeat Zimbabwe if they want to keep matters of qualification in their own hands. As of now with six points and 3 victories in 4 matches, team India have made it to the top spot of Group 2. They are certainly unbothered about how the other games will pan out, but they certainly look ready to take on Zimbabwe and proceed to the next round.

