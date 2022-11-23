IND vs BAN: Star India player ruled out of entire series, replacement yet to be announced | DETAILS INSIDE

Wednesday, November 23, 2022
     
IND vs BAN: Just ahead of their three match ODI & two match Test series against Bangladesh, the Indian team has faced a massive setback as their star player has been ruled out of the series

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Published on: November 23, 2022 20:03 IST
Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma & Ravindra Jadeja

IND vs BAN: Members of team India are currently stationed in New Zealand and are busy playing against Kane Williamson and his men. With the T20 World Cup that concluded recently, the focus has now shifted towards the One Day Internationals (ODIs). The Indian team led by Shikhar Dhawan will play their first match at Auckland on November 25, 2022. Just before the match, the entire team got together and trained to prepare themselves for the clash that is to follow in two days.

After the Kiwi challenge ends, the Indian team will travel to Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series and two-match Test series over one month. Rohit Sharma will lead the team in both series. Ahead of India's tour to their neighbouring country Bangladesh, they have been jolted by a major blow. Their marquee all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the entire series. Jadeja has been plagued with a few injury issues this year and he missed out on the all-important T20 World Cup. He was expected to be fully fit and return to India's scheme of things before the Bangladesh tour, but things certainly did not go as per plan.

ALSO READ | Justin Langer blasts Cricket Australia, reveals real reasons about why he was replaced as head coach

Jadeja had picked up a knee injury after India's tour to England and underwent surgery in September. The Indian team management feels that Jadeja is yet to recover and will need some more time to regain full fitness. Jadeja's replacement for the ODI series is yet to be announced.

Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Yash Dayal

