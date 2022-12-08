IND vs BAN: Shreyas Iyer surpasses Shikhar Dhawan in this 'ELITE LIST', Kohli and Rohit don't make it to top 5

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shreyas Iyer edges past Shikhar Dhawan

IND vs BAN, 2nd ODI: The Indian cricket team is currently in all sorts of problems. They suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Bangladesh and have now lost the series by a margin of 2-0. India were down and out pretty early while chasing Bangladesh's 272, but the men in blue staged an epic fightback courtesy of a scintillating performance by Shreyas Iyer. It was Iyer's efforts in the second ODI that helped India dodge an embarrassing defeat. In the first innings, Rohit Sharma sustained a massive injury to his left thumb and he was not at his best when he came out to bat.

As per India's contingency plan, they opened with Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, but things did not work in India's favour. The Bangladesh bowlers were at their dominant best as they dismissed Dhawan, Kohli, and Rahul inside 20 overs. On the other hand, Shreyas kept scoring for India and kept his side alive in the contest and the series. India desperately wanted to win the match because they were already 1-0 down in the series. Irrespective of whatever happened, on the other hand, Iyer kept on resurrecting India in the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Iyer smashed his 14th half-century and top scored for India in the 2nd ODI against the Litton Das-led side.

With this stellar knock, Iyer has now surpassed the likes of Indian stalwarts such as Shikhar Dhawan to become India's leading ODI run-getter in 2022. The Mumbai-based batter has continued his dominant run in the ODI format this year and has amassed over 720 runs in 16 matches for India in 2022. On the other hand, there is Shikhar Dhawan who has scored 685 runs in 21 matches. Just after Iyer and Dhawan, there is Shubman Gill who has scored a total of 638 runs in 12 ODIs. As of now, Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the 3rd ODI owing to a thumb injury. KL Rahul has scored a total of 243 runs in 9 matches while Kohli has made 189 runs in 10 matches.

