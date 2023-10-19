World Cup 2023, IND vs BAN Weather report: Will rain spoil India's WC clash against Bangladesh?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

IND vs BAN Weather report: India are set to face another Asian rival in the ODI World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma's men are set to take on Shakib Al Hasan's Bangladesh in the 17th match of World Cup 2023 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. India are on a winning spree in the tournament while Bangladesh are blowing hot and cold.

India defeated Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan on their way to the hat trick of wins, while the Bangla Tigers have beaten only Afghanistan and lost to New Zealand and England in their three outings. The fans would be hoping to get a fascinating game, defying any weather doubts.

Pune weather report and forecast

Although the weather is predicted to stay away from the India vs Bangladesh game, there was some drizzle on the eve of the match. Also, the India Meteorological Department predicted the creation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea earlier this week. IMD is watching the Arabian Sea with a potential cyclone threat, not out of the question. The temperature is expected to see a drop on the IND vs BAN game day.

As per AccuWeather, there is only a 1% probability of rain coming down on Thursday in Pune. The temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees for the day and 22 degrees for the night. The weather is predicted to be hazy in the day.

India's Predicted Probable XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh's Predicted Probable XI:

Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan* (c), Mushifiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

