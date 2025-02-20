IND vs BAN Playing XIs: Bangladesh to bat first, India leave out Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy IND vs BAN playing XIs: India and Bangladesh are facing each other in the second match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. India have won the toss and opted to bowl first even as they have fielded three spinners in their playing XI. Here are the playing XIs of both teams

India and Bangladesh get their ICC Champions Trophy campaign underway in Dubai. Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first even as India skipper Rohit Sharma cleared that the men in blue wanted to field first anyway. He highlighted the importance of restricting the opposition to a below-par total by bowling well first up.

As far as the playing XI is concerned, India have decided to go in with three spinners including two all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Interestingly, contrary to the reports, Arshdeep Singh has been left out and Harshit Rana gets his chance.

Playing XIs:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

