IND vs BAN Playing XIs: Bangladesh to bat first, India leave out Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy

India and Bangladesh get their ICC Champions Trophy campaign underway in Dubai. Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first even as India skipper Rohit Sharma cleared that the men in blue wanted to field first anyway. He highlighted the importance of restricting the opposition to a below-par total by bowling well first up.
As far as the playing XI is concerned, India have decided to go in with three spinners including two all-rounders in Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel. Interestingly, contrary to the reports, Arshdeep Singh has been left out and Harshit Rana gets his chance.
Playing XIs:
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Jaker Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
More to follow...