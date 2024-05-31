IND vs BAN pitch report, T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface in New York play for warm-up match?

Follow us on Image Source : ICC/X Rohit Sharma with the ICC T20 World Cup trophy in New York on May 31, 2024

IND vs BAN pitch report: Indian cricket team will kick off their final preparations for the T20 World Cup 2024 with a warm-up clash against Bangladesh at New York's Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, June 1.

Bangladesh's first warm-up game against was washed out due to rain in Dallas. Najmul Shanto's men were stunned by the United States with 1-2 loss in the bilateral series last week but Bangladesh registered a dominating 10-wicket win in the last match to gain some confidence ahead of the warm-up fixture.

On the other hand, the Indian cricket team will be playing their first t20 game in the last four months. Players were heavily involved in the recent Indian Premier League 2024 and are expected to gain some momentum in the practice game. India will play Ireland in their opening match on June 5 and will clash against rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9.

Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York Pitch Report

New York is set to host it's first ever cricket game at the brand new pitch and ground. The venue will be hosting it's first t20 game and the pitched were dropped in from Australia. It is hard to predict the surface of the wicket as fresh pitch but according to various reports suggest a batting-friendly conditions. Fans can expect a high-scoring game as experts believe a flat pitch to entertain and attract fans at the new venue.

IND vs BAN probable playing XIs:

India predicted playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Bangladesh predicted playing XI: Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.