Friday, January 19, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs BAN Pitch Report: How will Mangaung Oval's surface in Bloemfontein play in U19 World Cup match 3?

IND vs BAN Pitch Report: How will Mangaung Oval's surface in Bloemfontein play in U19 World Cup match 3?

Indian cricket team will kick off their ICC U19 World Cup 2024 campaign against Bangladesh in the first Group A game at Bloemfontein's Mangaung Oval on Saturday. In-form batter Uday Saharan will be leading the young Indian guns in their bid for the sixth world title.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 19, 2024 16:04 IST
Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein
Image Source : GETTY Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein

Indian cricket team will kick off their title defence against Bangladesh in the third match of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Saturday. Bloemfontein's Mangaung Oval hosts the crucial Group A game with both teams looking for a positive start to their campaign.

India, five-time champions, will be led by in-form batter Uday Saharan with the likes of Arshin Kulkarni and Saumy Kumar Pandey among players to watch out for. Indian young guns suffered a defeat when they played against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup semi-final game last month.

Bangladesh are in fine form after winning the U19 Asia Cup last month and defeating mighty Australia in the recent warm-up game. They have won two of the last four encounters against the India U19 team so fans can expect a thrilling encounter at Mangaung Oval on Saturday.

Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein Pitch Report

Mangaunga Oval's pitch offers a balanced surface in 50-over cricket with both batters and bowlers getting some help throughout the game. The average first innings score here is 248 with teams batting first winning 15 of 25 matches. Ireland and USA are playing on a similar surface in the opening game of the tournament on Friday, so, spin bowlers might be able to get some turn on a used surface on Saturday. 

Mangaung Oval​ Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 35

Matches won batting first: 15

Matches won bowling first: 18

Average first innings score: 248

Average second innings score: 205

Related Stories
Glenn Maxwell steps down as Melbourne Stars captain after 'frustrating' BBL 13

Glenn Maxwell steps down as Melbourne Stars captain after 'frustrating' BBL 13

ILT20 2024 Match 1: SJH vs GUL pitch report - How will surface in Sharjah play?

ILT20 2024 Match 1: SJH vs GUL pitch report - How will surface in Sharjah play?

Four World Cup-winning West Indies players announce retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

Four World Cup-winning West Indies players announce retirement ahead of T20 World Cup

Highest total scored: 399/9 by England vs South Africa 

Highest score chased: 347/5 by South Africa vs England

Lowest total recorded: 78/10 by Zimbabwe vs South Africa

Lowest total defended: 203/6 by Australia vs South Africa

India U19 squad: Uday Saharan (c), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish Rao, Saumy Kumar Pandey, Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan, Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari

Bangladesh U19 squad: Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (c), Ashiqur Rahaman Shibli, Jishan Alam, Chowdhury Md Rizwan, Adil Bin Siddik, Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Boranno, Ariful Islam, Shihab James, Ahrar Amin, Sheikh Parvez Jibon, Rafi Uzzaman Rafi, Rohanat Doullah Borson, Iqbal Hasan Emon, Wasi Siddiquee, Maruf Mridha

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News