IND vs BAN ODI Series: 'I played for the team'- Mehidy Hasan recalls moment after monumental knock

Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan has reflected back on his terrific knock against India after he helped his side to seal the ODI series 2-0. Hasan played an unbeaten knock of 100 runs which steered Bangladesh to a fighting total of 271 which paved way for them to win the contest. Looking back now, Hasan lamented that the knock was for his team, and he did not believe he could score a hundred. The win has seen Bangladesh continue their unbeaten run on home turf in ODIs, having last lost a series on home turf in 2016.

"I did not think that I can score the century and I played for the team and because I was in a flow and Allah was gracious it happened," Mehidy told reporters after the game on Wednesday (December 7).

"When I started I was a bowler in Test cricket. I used to bat late in the order. At that point I used to think as I am bowling well (let me concentrate on it) and I was not getting a chance to bat," he said.

"Now I am bit matured and playing international cricket for five to six years and now I have adapted in a way that will be good for me. I am working on areas that I need to develop and my batting at the start was very poor in fact not good at all. It's not that now it became good but there is no end to improvement. Without improvement you cannot be successful and now trying to adapt mentally so that I can do well," he said.

Hasan second batter to score a hundred at No.8 in ODIs

Wednesday’s knock from Hasan saw him become just the second batter to score a hundred batting at No.8. Hasan came out to bat when the Bangladesh side was struggling to cope with the brilliance of the Indian team’s bowling attack. He along with Mahmudullah (77) put together a record stand for the seventh wicket against India in ODIs as they scored 148 runs to help their side to a respectable total. While Mahmudullah missed out on the hundred, Hasan was in the superb nick of form.

Bangladesh scored 271/7 runs in their innings for which India fell short by five runs and ended their innings at 266/9. While Rohit Sharma came out to bat with an injured thumb, India could not avoid the embarrassment of a defeat that also saw them lose the ODI series 2-0. The two teams will now meet for the final ODI on Saturday (December 10) where the hosts will look to inflict a historic whitewash over India.

