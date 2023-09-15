Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India face Bangladesh

IND vs BAN Live score Asia Cup: India face Bangladesh in dead-rubber to close Super Four stage

Rohit Sharma's men can look to try and test their playing combination and can give rest to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, who have returned from injury issues. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be without the services of veteran wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim. Follow for all the latest updates on the India vs Bangladesh clash.

Match scorecard

Latest Cricket News