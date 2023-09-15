Friday, September 15, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs BAN Live score Asia Cup: India face Bangladesh in dead-rubber to close Super Four stage
Live now

IND vs BAN Live score Asia Cup: India face Bangladesh in dead-rubber to close Super Four stage

IND vs BAN Live score Asia Cup: India and Bangladesh meet each other in the final game of the Asia Cup Super Four stage. The Men in Blue have qualified for the final, while the Bangla Tigers have been knocked out of the tournament.

Written By : Aditya Kukalyekar, Varun Malik
New Delhi
Updated on: September 15, 2023 13:02 IST
India face Bangladesh
Image Source : INDIA TV India face Bangladesh

IND vs BAN Live score Asia Cup: India face Bangladesh in dead-rubber to close Super Four stage

IND vs BAN Live score Asia Cup: India and Bangladesh face each other in the final match of the Super Four stage in Asia Cup 2023. The result of the clash will have no bearing on the scheduled final of the tournament as India and Sri Lanka have confirmed their meeting in the trophy match. The Men in Blue have been undefeated in the tournament and have won matches against the likes of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal. Whereas Bangladesh have emerged victorious only over Afghanistan in the tournament so far. 

Rohit Sharma's men can look to try and test their playing combination and can give rest to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, who have returned from injury issues. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be without the services of veteran wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim. Follow for all the latest updates on the India vs Bangladesh clash.

Match scorecard

 

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News