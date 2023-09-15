IND vs BAN Live score Asia Cup: India face Bangladesh in dead-rubber to close Super Four stage

IND vs BAN Live score Asia Cup: India face Bangladesh in dead-rubber to close Super Four stageIND vs BAN Live score Asia Cup: India and Bangladesh face each other in the final match of the Super Four stage in Asia Cup 2023. The result of the clash will have no bearing on the scheduled final of the tournament as India and Sri Lanka have confirmed their meeting in the trophy match. The Men in Blue have been undefeated in the tournament and have won matches against the likes of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal. Whereas Bangladesh have emerged victorious only over Afghanistan in the tournament so far.
Rohit Sharma's men can look to try and test their playing combination and can give rest to the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and KL Rahul, who have returned from injury issues. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be without the services of veteran wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim. Follow for all the latest updates on the India vs Bangladesh clash.