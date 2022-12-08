IND vs BAN: Injured Rohit Sharma likely to be replaced by this youngster for Bangladesh Tests

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY This star player is likely to replace Rohit Sharma

India skipper Rohit Sharma sustained an injury in the second ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Wednesday. The 35-year-old has been ruled out of the remaining game on the 10th of December.

India are also set to play two-match Test series starting on the 14th of December.

Rohit could be racing against time to get fit for Tests and is likely to miss the remaining Bangladesh tour. In such a scenario, India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be called as injured Rohit's replacement.

"Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored back-to-back hundreds in the ongoing A Test series and is an opener. In all likelihood, he will join the squad in Chattogram after finishing his second A Test in Sylhet," a senior BCCI source told PTI.

Easwaran scored 141 in the first A Test and was 144 not out at stumps on day two of the second Test.

While Easwaran might come in as Rohit's cover, it will be stand-in skipper KL Rahul and young Shubman Gill who would be opening the innings for India in Chattogram and Dhaka.

It is also understood that Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar, who has consistently performed for India A, or Umran Malik, could replace an injured Mohammed Shami.

While Axar Patel is already in the squad, Saurabh Kumar could be called in from the A team as a backup left-arm spinner unless some box thinking brings Suryakumar Yadav into the mix. Surya has already confirmed that he will play Mumbai's second Ranji Trophy game this season.

Standing at the second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied hand when he dropped Anamul Haque during Mohammed Siraj's fourth ball of the second over. He was escorted off the field by the team physio.

However, Rohit did come to bat at no.9 in the second innings and hit 51 runs off 28 balls.

Coach Rahul Dravid said that he is not sure whether Rohit will be able to play the Test series.

"We are not in a position to say whether he will be able to play the Test series. It is too early as of now," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

