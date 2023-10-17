IND vs BAN: How has Virat Kohli performed in ODIs at MCA Stadium in Pune?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

Team India has started its World Cup campaign with a bang winning three consecutive matches so far. They have defeated Australia, Afghanistan and arch-rivals Pakistan thus far and are scheduled to play Bangladesh in their next match at the MCA Stadium in Pune on October 19 (Thursday). Virat Kohli has been one of the in-form players for the hosts with two half-centuries to his name so far.

He played a match-winning knock of 85 runs against Australia and followed it up with a brilliant unbeaten 55 against Afghanistan. However, in the meagre chase against Pakistan, the former India skipper could muster only 16 runs before getting out. However, when it comes to Pune, Kohli's bat roars and it has been evident on multiple times. The man has played seven ODIs so far in Pune and has amassed 448 runs at a brilliant average of 64.

Kohli has scored two centuries as well - against England and West Indies at the venue. He had scored 122 against England in 2017 in the chase 350-run chase when India had lost four wickets early and had Kedar Jadhav to accompany him who also smashed a ton. The century against the West Indies came in 2018 but India ended up on the losing side chasing down 284 runs. Apart from two tons, Kohli also has two fifties to his name at the MCA Stadium and will be looking forward to adding more runs to his tally in the upcoming game against Bangladesh.

Kohli's record at MCA Stadium in Pune

Matches Played 7 Runs scored 448 Batting Average 64 50s/100s 2/2 Highest score 122

Bangladesh have always stretched India in the ICC events over the years. They had beaten team India in 2007 World Cup and came close to beating the men in blue in 2016 T20 World Cup. Perhaps, the head to head record between the two teams in last four matches is in favour of Bangladesh 3-1. For the same reason, India will be clearly aware of the threat the opposition possesess and are likely to take the field with their full strength side.

