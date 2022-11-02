Wednesday, November 02, 2022
     
IND vs BAN: Here is list of scores Bangladesh will chase if overs are reduced in Adelaide

T20 World Cup, India vs Bangladesh: The encounter at Adelaide has been interrupted due to rain.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: November 02, 2022 16:51 IST
Image Source : GETTY The covers being brought in Adelaide.

The Bangladesh vs India encounter at Adelaide was interrupted due to rain. Here is the list of scores Bangladesh would have chased in different scenarios. 

  • 19 overs: 177
  • 17 overs: 160
  • 15 overs: 142
  • 12 overs: 112
  • 10 overs: 89

 It is now confirmed that the match is reduced to 16 overs and the target for Bangladesh is 151.

Powered by 50s from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India put 184 on board. The team would have liked early wickets to gain momentum, but their plans were hit by a certain Litton das, who raced away to a magnificent 50 off just 21 deliveries. 

Courtesy to Das' pyrotechnics, Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead in case DLS comes into play and the match was washed out.

 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
