IND vs BAN: Here is list of scores Bangladesh will chase if overs are reduced in Adelaide

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The covers being brought in Adelaide.

The Bangladesh vs India encounter at Adelaide was interrupted due to rain. Here is the list of scores Bangladesh would have chased in different scenarios.

19 overs: 177

17 overs: 160

15 overs: 142

12 overs: 112

10 overs: 89

Latest Update

It is now confirmed that the match is reduced to 16 overs and the target for Bangladesh is 151.

Powered by 50s from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India put 184 on board. The team would have liked early wickets to gain momentum, but their plans were hit by a certain Litton das, who raced away to a magnificent 50 off just 21 deliveries.

Courtesy to Das' pyrotechnics, Bangladesh were 17 runs ahead in case DLS comes into play and the match was washed out.

Latest Cricket News