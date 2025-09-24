IND vs BAN head-to-head records in T20Is ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash in Dubai After winning their first Super Four matches in the Asia Cup 2025, India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns in a crucial clash with an eye on the spots for the tournament final on September 28. Ahead of the clash in Dubai, here are the head-to-head records between the two sides.

New Delhi:

India and Bangladesh are set to meet each other in their second matches of the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. With an eye on the final, this fixture becomes a crucial one, and the team will want to leave no stone unturned.

If India win the clash, they will be guaranteed a place in the final, while a Bangladesh win will help them put a foot in the final but will not mathematically ensure it.

The Men in Blue are the only team unbeaten in the tournament with four wins in as many matches - three in the league stage and one in the Super Four against Pakistan. They are on top of the Super Four stage with Pakistan in second, with a win and a loss and Bangladesh in third after their win in their only fixture of the stage against Sri Lanka.

India have assembled a T20I team for the ages, having pitted fearless batters, star all-rounders, mystery spinners and match-winning speedsters. Bangladesh have some in their own arsenal too, but it would take something special for them to beat the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team. Ahead of the clash, let us check the head-to-head records between the two sides in T20Is.

India vs Bangladesh H2H records in T20Is

India and Bangladesh have faced each other 17 times in the shortest format from 2009 onwards. The two-time T20 World Champions enjoy a lopsided 16-1 record over their eastern neighbours.

The only time that Bangladesh managed to get one over the mighty Indian side was in 2019 when they chased down 149 in Delhi in a three-match T20I series, which they ultimately lost 1-2.

IND vs BAN T20I H2H records:

Matches Played: 17

Matches won by India: 16

Matches won by Bangladesh: 1

Squads:

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib