Ahead of Bangladesh Tour, BCCI announces Women's Selection Committee & Junior Committee appointments

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced appointments to the Women's Selection Committee and Junior Cricket Committee. BCCI has appointed Ms. Shyama Dey Shaw and Mr. VS Thilak Naidu for one position each in the two committees. Shyama joins the committee ahead of India's tour of Bangladesh.

The BCCI released a statement and confirmed the appointment of the duo. "The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), comprising Ms. Sulakshana Naik, Mr. Ashok Malhotra, and Mr. Jatin Paranjape, screened applications for the positions of one selector in the Women's Selection Committee and Junior Cricket Committee each, respectively. The CAC has unanimously recommended Ms. Shyama Dey Shaw and Mr. VS Thilak Naidu for the said positions," BCCI stated.

The newly added memebers make the two committees a five-member committee. The Women's Selection Committee now comprises Neetu David (chairperson), Renu Margrate, Arati Vaidya, Kalpana Venkatacha, and Shyama Dey Shaw. Meanwhile, the Junior Cricket Committee includes VS Thilak Naidu (chairperson), Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, and Krishen Mohan.

