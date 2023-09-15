IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Ravindra Jadeja completes 200 wickets in ODIs, joins Kapil Dev in unique record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja vs Bangladesh in Asia Cup in Sep 15, 2023

Ravindra Jadeja entered the history books as he completed 200 wickets in ODIs during the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 clash against Bangladesh on Friday, September 15. Indian cricket team has been dominating their last Super 4 fixture in the tournament having already secured a spot in the final.

Prior to the Bangladesh game, Jadeja needed only a wicket to complete 200 wickets in ODIs and to join Kapil Dev in a unique record for 2000 runs and 200 wickets for India in ODIs. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain was the first and only Indian all-rounder to record double (2000 runs and 200 wickets) which he achieved during his 166 ODI innings in 1978.

Indian spin all-rounder has been in excellent form with a ball in the Asia Cup tournament with six wickets in four innings. He has taken 200 wickets in 174 ODI innings at an average of 36.83 and at an economy rate of 4.89. His numbers with a bat are further impressive in ODIs with 2578 runs in 123 innings at an average of 32.22 with 13 fifties so far.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Prasidh Krishna

