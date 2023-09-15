IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: R Premadasa Stadium Pitch report, records; all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan Cricket players

IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: India take on Bangladesh in a dead-rubber final game of the Asia Cup Super Four on Friday, September 15. The two teams sit on different extremes and the contest does not matter much for either of the two. The Men in Blue were the first ones to confirm a place in the finals of the Asian tournament, while the Bangla Tigers were the initial ones to be knocked out.

With the contest being a dead rubber, both India and Bangladesh have the privilege to test their bench strength before they into their next assignments. Rohit Sharma's men have Sri Lanka to face in the final, while Shakib Al-Hasan's men will lock horns against New Zealand in a three-match ODI series at home. The Men in Blue will look to give game time to the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Suryakumar Yadav, while Shreyas Iyer's comeback is in doubt even though he trained in the optional practice on Thursday. On the other hand, Bangladesh will be missing the services of Mushfiqur Rahim as he will has travelled back home for the birth of his child.

Before the match unfolds, here is all you need to know about the R Premadasa Stadium's picture report.

R Premadasa Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the R Premadasa Stadium has seen some middling totals being scored in the recent games. There have been five scores between 213 to 257 in the games played here in the Asia Cup. But the batting seems to become easier under the lights in the tournament.

R. Premadasa Stadium ODI Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 159

Matches won batting first: 87

Matches won bowling first: 62

Average first innings score: 233

Average second innings score: 192

Highest total scored: 375/5 by India vs Sri Lanka

Highest score chased: 292/4 by Sri Lanka vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 78 all out by Sri Lanka women vs England women

Lowest total defended: 170 all out West Indies women vs Sri Lanka women

India's Probable Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul(wk), Ishan Kishan/Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma/Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel/Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh's Probable Playing XI:

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammed Naim/Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das(wk), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

