IND vs BAN: After going down to India, Bangladesh make several changes in squad for Dhaka Test

IND vs BAN: The Bangladesh team on Sunday made several changes to their squad ahead of the second Test against India in Dhaka. The home side lost the first match against India as they failed to chase the 513-run target in Chattogram. Shakib's men are also facing a few injury scares and the team has chopped the team for the final Test.

Bangladesh have rested three players from the squad and have called left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed into the 15-men squad. Pacers Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam sustained injuries and have been rested from the second Test while, batter Anamul Haque has also been dropped from the team. Spinner Nasum has played 32 limited-overs games but has not featured in a Test match. Notably, the Bangla side is facing injury issues with two players out and Shakib also not looking complete fit.

Hossain got injured in the first innings of the match and did not bowl in the second innings. While Shoriful Islam sustained a hamstring injury during a training session ahead of the first test. Shakib is suffering from a shoulder issue and pain in his ribs.

Bangladesh lost the first match against India and are trailing 0-1 in the series. They were bowled out for 324 in pursuit of 513 in the final innings. Despite Shakib's fight, the target was too big that it was a matter of time before India wrapped things up quickly on Day 5 of the Test. Earlier, India posted a total of 404 before bowling Bangladesh out for 150 in the first innings. India later scored 258/2 in the second innings as Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill hit hundreds in that innings.

Bangladesh squad for second Test against India:

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

