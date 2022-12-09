IND vs BAN, 3rd ODI, Weather Report | Will rain play spoilsport in India vs Bangladesh match? Know Details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI

India and Bangladesh are all set to go head to head in the third and last match of the ODI series on the 10th of December, Saturday. The match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

In the first ODI, the men in blue were defeated by Team Bangladesh by one wicket. Bangladesh clinched the series win by winning the second match by five runs. While Bangladesh will aim for a clean sweep in the third ODI, Team India will want to win for pride.

Before we dive into all the action, here is everything you need to know about the Weather in Chattogram.

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is very almost no possibility of rain interrupting the third ODI between India and Bangladesh.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be very warm during the match and humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 48% to 66% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be fluctuate around 26 degrees celsius throughout the game.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 23 ODIs played at this venue, 15 have been won by the teams chasing. 8 have been won by the team batting first. The ratio is huge and therefore, toss can be a deciding factor. The team winning the toss might opt to bowl first.

What are the full squads?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

