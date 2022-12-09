IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: 'Bangladesh is a high quality side, we knew what to expect from them'- Washington Sundar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, AFP Washington Sundar addresses press conference ahead of 3rd ODI

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI: The Indian cricket team lost its only second ODI series against Bangladesh when Litton Das' men overcame the Indian challenge in the first two ODIs of the three-match series. The Bangla side displayed an impactful show in both the batting and bowling department to beat the visitors in the two ODIs. The team is still unbeatable in a bilateral ODI series at their home since 2016. Reflecting on their performance in the format, India's Washington Sundar praised his opponents for being a high-quality side.

Speaking ahead of the 3rd and final ODI of the series, Sundar stated that Bangladesh are a high-quality side and the Indian team knew what they will be up against. "Bangladesh is a high-quality side, especially at home, I think they have lost only one series at home, to England. We knew what to expect from them before we came here. They had a good run in the T20 World Cup," Sundar stated in the pre-match press conference.

Every game is important for us- Washington Sundar

The Indian spin allrounder also highlighted that there are not many ODI games to be played in the next 10 months before the World Cup and every game is crucial for India. "Every game is an opportunity for us to keep getting better, to get the right rhythm, and obviously, perform really well as a team. There are not going to be many games in the next 10 months or so, so every game is very important for us, we want to play a very good brand of cricket no matter whom we are playing," Sundar said.

He added, "Our job is to play to our potential and keep getting better whenever we have to. That's the kind of mindset we are in and we will keep looking to improve."

I want to be very successful in World Cup- Sundar

The 23-year-old also stated that he wants to contribute his best for the 50-over World Cup in India and be very successful in the tournament. "I want to be able to contribute to my potential, contribute in a way that the team gets to win most of the games, and eventually, be very, very successful in the World Cup. I just want to be in the present and keep doing well, keep getting better in every aspect of the game," Sundar said.

He also opened up about his performance and the role he wants to play in the team. "I am glad that all the hard work has been coming good in the last few months or so. Hopefully, I will continue to do really well in the coming months and years as well. It was a great opportunity for me in the last game. With the World Cup next year, I want to be the player who could play in any situation, in any sort of combination, and wherever the team needs. To win games, wherever they ask me to play, I will play. That's the kind of player I want to be," Sundar stated.

Inputs from PTI.

