IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: We need just one batter to get set - Siraj

In the ongoing second Test match between India and Bangladesh, the men in blue have lost four wickets in their chase for 145 runs. After the third day, India's score was 45/4. However, pacer Mohammed Siraj is positive and has said there is nothing to worry about as one set batter can guide the team to the win.

"I feel, we shouldn't think too much now because we have lost just four wickets. We need around 80 (100) or so. We need just one batter to get set, Axar is showing the right intent," Siraj said.

At stumps, Axar Patel and Jaydev Unadkat were at the crease with India still needing 100 more runs.

"Yes, we lost two wickets extra but Axar is set, he is showing good intent.

We also have Rishabh and Shreyas after that, so we shouldn't think too much."

After India lost KL Rahul and Cheteshwar Pujara, head coach Rahul Dravid decided to send night watchman Axar with more than 15 overs left.

"Sending Axar is management's call. I feel if there is a lefty and righty batter, then it will be difficult for the bowlers to adjust. So, I think because of that this call was taken," Siraj said.

India wasted both their DRS within a span of five deliveries. The first one was in the eighth over when Ravichandran Ashwin seemed to have trapped Najmul Hossain Shanto and skipper KL Rahul referred it to the third umpire.

In the next over, Siraj was convinced that he had gotten Zakir Hasan after hitting him on the pads. Once again Rahul went upstairs, only to find that the ball had pitched outside leg.

"Whenever the ball hits the pad as a bowler you feel it is out. But it is important for the bowler and keeper to have a conversation before going for review," said Siraj.

"Since the batter was in front of me, I had convinced for the review but it didn't happen as I thought."

