Year Ender 2022: Neither Kohli nor Surya but 'THIS' player scored most runs across all formats in 2022

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: India have played their last match of 2022 and they have managed to cap the year off on a high. The Indian team edged past Bangladesh in the second Test match and have now sealed the series by 2-0. In many ways, it has been a blow-hot blow cold kind of a year for India. The Indian players created and broke several records but their hunt for an ICC trophy still continues.

This year, the men in blue led by Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid qualified for the semi-finals of the Asia Cup and the all-important T20 World Cup, but they failed to cross the finishing line in both the marquee events. With voices of change growing louder and louder around the Indian team, it will be interesting to see the direction that the Indian team takes in 2023 considering the ODI World Cup that is to be played next year. India's stalwart Virat Kohli ended his drought and scored his 71st ton this year, but he is not the highest run-getter for India in 2022. Neither Virat nor Rohit make it to the top three of the highest run-getters for India.

Interestingly it is Shreyas Iyer, who has scored the most amount of runs for India across all formats. Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Iyer has had one amazing year and he is taking giant strides in the Indian blues. Iyer has scored a total of 1609 runs for India in 39 matches and 40 innings. Iyer has faced 1732 balls and has scored at a strike rate of 92.89. The Mumbai-based batsman at an average of 48.75 has scored 14 half-centuries and a century. Suryakumar Yadav is next on the list with 1424 runs which he scored at an average of 40.68.

Highest run scorers for India across all formats:

Shreyas Iyer: 1609 runs

1609 runs Suryakumar Yadav: 1424 runs

1424 runs Rishabh Pant: 1380 runs

1380 runs Virat Kohli: 1348 runs

1348 runs Rohit Sharma: 995 runs

Team India have ended 2022 on a high and they will now look forward to the next year. 2023 will be all about India sorting out their eleven for the ODI World Cup that will be played in their home conditions.

