IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Netizens gasp in relief as India clinch 'THRILLER' in Mirpur, Dhaka

IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Oh what a match! what a Test match it has been. Bangladesh were nearly there, but India held on to their nerves and they'll believe that they have gotten out of a corner over here in Mirpur. With the future of Test cricket still under serious doubt, matches like these are a perfect endorsement and they certainly do loads of good to the longest format of the game. This is more than a series victory as India also improve their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship finals.

Coming into this Test match, India already had an unassailable lead of 1-0, but Bangladesh threatened to take the game away from them. India were done & dusted and they still needed 100 runs to win on the 4th day. With the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul back in the dressing room, Bangladesh might have fancied their chances. On a track that was turning miles, India had to bat patiently and they did exactly that. On the 4th day of the Test match, Bangladesh made a solid start when they picked up the wickets of Axar Patel, Rishabh Pant, and Jaydev Unadkat, but Iyer & Ashwin have now rescued India from troubled waters.

At one point, India were reduced to 74/7, but Iyer & Ashwin stitched a partnership of 71 runs and guided India to a memorable victory. India have now won 11 Test matches out of the 13 they have played against Bangladesh. Interestingly, Ashwin outscored Shreyas as he took things into his own hands. Ashwin ended up with 42* from 62 deliveries, whereas his compatriot Shreyas Iyer played a gritty innings, looked solid on the other end, and scored 29* off 46 deliveries. India have now won the series by 2-0.

Bangladesh XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed

India XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

